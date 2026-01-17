Russian fire performer arrested for murdering 2 women in Goa
Goa Police have arrested Aleksei Leonov, a Russian fire performer, for allegedly murdering two Russian women in North Goa this January.
The first victim, Elena Vaneeva, was found dead with her throat slit at a rented place in Morjim; police say she was likely killed late on Wednesday night.
Just a day later, Leonov is accused of killing Elena Kasthanova in Arambol using the same method before fleeing.
He was taken into custody early Friday morning.
What's happening with the case?
Leonov told investigators he had been "friendly" with both women—Kasthanova had even stayed with him after arriving in Goa late December.
Vaneeva's body was only found more than 40 hours after her murder.
Police registered separate cases and noted that both murders involved the same method, but they're still trying to figure out why it happened.
The investigation is ongoing at Mandrem police station.