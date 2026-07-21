Russian missile hits Golden Leo off Odesa, kills Abhishek Nishad
India
A 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Nishad, was killed when a Russian missile hit the cargo ship MV Golden Leo near Ukraine's Odesa port on July 19.
The ship, carrying corn to Syria, was struck during rising tensions in the Black Sea, leaving four Indian crew members dead and one more critically injured.
Family seeks repatriation and financial support
Abhishek had just started his merchant navy career and this was his first overseas posting.
His father has asked the government to help bring his son's body home and support their family financially, since Abhishek was their only breadwinner.
Local leaders have visited to offer condolences. Meanwhile, India has strongly condemned the attack and demanded better protection for civilian ships.