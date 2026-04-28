When will India get new S-400 air defense system units?

India's fourth unit of the S-400 air defense system is on its way from Russia and will reach an Indian port by mid-May, Hindustan Times reported. The development comes just ahead of Operation Sindoor's anniversary, when the system was extensively used. The fifth unit of the device which "performed admirably during Operation Sindoor," is expected to be delivered later this year in November.

Inspection 4th system to be deployed in Rajasthan sector According to Hindustan Times, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials had completed a pre-dispatch inspection of the incoming system by April 18. The system was then shipped last week. After its arrival, it is likely to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector to strengthen India's missile defense posture against Pakistan.

Expansion plans India approves acquisition of 5 more S-400 systems The Indian government has also approved the acquisition of five more S-400 systems. These advanced systems can target aerial threats up to 400km away, including areas east of the Indus in Pakistan. Along with this, India is also planning to buy 280 short and long-range missiles for replenishing the stocks used during Operation Sindoor and building a reserve inventory.

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Strategic positioning MRO facility likely to be set up The fifth S-400 system is likely to be deployed in the middle sector that faces China. India is also considering setting up a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the system via private sector participation. A possible transfer of technology is also under consideration as part of this plan.

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