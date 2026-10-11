S Gurumurthy challenges Elon Musk on Starlink security in India
India
Elon Musk's plan to bring Starlink internet to India is facing pushback from journalist and commentator S Gurumurthy.
Gurumurthy took to social media, saying Musk isn't just a businessman but "more a politician than a businessman," and questioned whether letting Starlink in could risk India's security.
Sridhar Vembu points out Musk contradiction
The debate started after scientist and former CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu pointed out a contradiction in Musk's remarks.
Gurumurthy also flagged Musk's past political ties, including support for Donald Trump, as reasons for caution.
Overall, Gurumurthy and Vembu seem keen on protecting national interests while weighing what foreign tech like Starlink could mean for the country.