S Jaishankar calls Black Sea strikes on merchant ships unacceptable
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly condemned recent attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea by Russian and Ukrainian forces, which have led to several Indian casualties.
Speaking with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar called these strikes "unacceptable" and stressed that civilian ships and seafarers deserve protection.
India urges dialogue and summons envoys
Jaishankar reiterated India's call for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
The Indian Embassy is keeping a close eye on threats to crews like those aboard MV AMIR1, under threat of missile and drone attack.
India has also summoned both Russian and Ukrainian envoys after deadly incidents, including a July missile strike that killed four Indians, while Ukraine wants India to step up its role in peace efforts, especially given the impact on global food, fuel, and energy supplies.