S. Jaishankar calls for 2-state Palestine solution at BRICS meeting
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the BRICS Foreign Ministers's Meeting in New Delhi that "peace cannot be piecemeal" when it comes to the Palestine issue.
He called for a two-state solution and urged countries to work together for stability in West Asia, as diplomats from both old and new BRICS members gathered to discuss these urgent issues.
West Asia tensions threaten shipping, energy
Jaishankar flagged rising tensions in West Asia, especially the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which puts shipping and energy supplies at risk.
He also pointed out ongoing crises in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya that are causing serious humanitarian problems.
Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister accused the US and Israel of "unlawful aggression," asking BRICS nations to speak up against it.
The meeting gave leaders a chance to voice concerns as global uncertainty grows.