S. Jaishankar calls for 2-state Palestine solution at BRICS meeting

West Asia tensions threaten shipping, energy

Jaishankar flagged rising tensions in West Asia, especially the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which puts shipping and energy supplies at risk.

He also pointed out ongoing crises in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya that are causing serious humanitarian problems.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister accused the US and Israel of "unlawful aggression," asking BRICS nations to speak up against it.

The meeting gave leaders a chance to voice concerns as global uncertainty grows.