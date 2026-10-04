S Jaishankar calls U.S.-China rivalry Goldilocks scenario for middle powers
At the Munich Leaders Meeting in New Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the current U.S.-China rivalry as a "Goldilocks scenario": basically, a rare sweet spot where emerging and middle powers have more room to grow and make their own moves.
He pointed out that these countries are now focusing on building stronger supply chains and teaming up on shared goals to handle global challenges.
Munich leaders discuss middle powers adapting
This topic took center stage at the Munich Security Conference, where leaders discussed how nations outside the big power clubs are adapting to shifting global dynamics.
Recent events, like trade deals easing tensions and high-profile visits between US and Chinese leaders, show just how much space there is for middle powers to collaborate, diversify, and shape their own futures.