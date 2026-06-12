S Jaishankar defends Russian oil imports as essential for India India Jun 12, 2026

India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, has stood by the country's Russian oil imports, saying they're essential for keeping India's energy needs met.

Speaking in Finland, he pushed back on criticism that India was "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing to buy oil from Russia," pointing out that Europe now buys from the Middle East, India's usual supplier, so Russian oil was simply "I buy oil based on cost and availability," because "circumstances pushed us in a certain direction."