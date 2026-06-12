S Jaishankar defends Russian oil imports as essential for India
India's foreign minister, S Jaishankar, has stood by the country's Russian oil imports, saying they're essential for keeping India's energy needs met.
Speaking in Finland, he pushed back on criticism that India was "too sympathetic to Russia" and "too willing to buy oil from Russia," pointing out that Europe now buys from the Middle East, India's usual supplier, so Russian oil was simply "I buy oil based on cost and availability," because "circumstances pushed us in a certain direction."
Jaishankar criticizes European arms sales
Jaishankar also called out Europe for selling weapons to countries that have threatened India in the past.
He noted, "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India,".
Wrapping up, he urged a more practical approach to global trade and energy issues, saying selective moral standards just don't work when things get complicated.