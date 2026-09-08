S. Jaishankar grilled by lawmakers over West Asia ties
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, was grilled by lawmakers in a closed-door meeting about how the country is handling its relationships in West Asia.
Lawmakers were especially concerned about India's silence after developments involving Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier this year, and some felt the government seemed too close to Israel.
The recent defense pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye also came up as a worry.
Jaishankar defends India's West Asia policy
Jaishankar responded that India's foreign policy is all about protecting national interests and staying connected with everyone in the region.
He stressed that India has to work along with all the key players in the region, highlighting that keeping things balanced in West Asia is crucial for India's security and economy.