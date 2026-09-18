S. Jaishankar hands 54 Mahindra XUV 9E SUVs to Bhutan

Dr. S. Jaishankar just handed over 54 Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUVs to Bhutan, aiming to help the country go greener and modernize its official fleet.

The exchange happened in Thimphu, with India's Dr. S. Jaishankar meeting Bhutan's prime minister Tshering Tobgay, a move that brings the two neighbors even closer and supports Bhutan's push for e-mobility.