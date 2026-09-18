S. Jaishankar hands 54 Mahindra XUV 9E SUVs to Bhutan
India
Dr. S. Jaishankar just handed over 54 Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUVs to Bhutan, aiming to help the country go greener and modernize its official fleet.
The exchange happened in Thimphu, with India's Dr. S. Jaishankar meeting Bhutan's prime minister Tshering Tobgay, a move that brings the two neighbors even closer and supports Bhutan's push for e-mobility.
XEV 9e packs 59 kWh battery
These Mahindra XEV 9e SUVs pack a 59 kWh battery, offer a solid 542km range, and can zip from 0 to 100km/h in just over 8 seconds. They also charge up fast thanks to DC fast charging.
The handover was made official by Singye Agencies and Bhutan's Ministry of Finance, marking another step in India and Bhutan teaming up for cleaner energy and better connectivity.