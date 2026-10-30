S Jaishankar in Atlanta for G20 energy and partnerships talks
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Atlanta for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting (October 30-31), led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The big topics? Fixing energy supply chain issues and building stronger economic and security partnerships.
These discussions set the stage for the upcoming G-20 leaders' summit in Miami this December.
Quad ministers meet on G20 sidelines
Ministers from the Quad countries (US India, Japan, and Australia) are also meeting on the sidelines to boost their teamwork, possibly leading to a leaders' summit in the Philippines next month.
After Atlanta, Jaishankar heads to Antigua and Barbuda for a major Commonwealth gathering starting November 1.