S Jaishankar: India China ties better after border standoff ended
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that ties with China have gotten better since the border standoff was resolved.
Speaking in New York, he admitted things got tense back in 2020, but said India kept reminding China that dragging out the conflict just didn't help anyone.
As he put it, "It took a little while for the Chinese side to agree with that, for whatever reason."
Jaishankar urges flexibility over US tariffs
Jaishankar also talked about how global diplomacy is changing, with countries now balancing relationships with several major powers like China, Russia, and the US.
He pointed out that while India and the US mostly agree on trade deals, new US tariff changes have made things a bit uncertain, so both sides need to stay flexible as they work through these challenges.