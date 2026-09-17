S Jaishankar launches next phase of international UPI in Bhutan
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just launched the next phase of international UPI in Bhutan, making it way easier for Bhutanese travelers to pay digitally while visiting India.
Announcing the move online, he highlighted how this step shows India's ongoing support for Bhutan and the strong friendship between the two countries.
Jaishankar hands over 54 Indian-made EVs
Jaishankar's trip wasn't just about payments: he also handed over 54 Made in India electric vehicles to help with Bhutan's green goals.
Plus, he opened a new Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar and kicked off a hydropower project in Gasa.
The visit was all about boosting cooperation on energy, trade, and culture, with both sides clearly valuing their close partnership.