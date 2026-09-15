S Jaishankar outlines 6 diplomatic priorities at ICWA silver jubilee

Jaishankar made it clear that "This is in our DNA. This is actually our mindset; it's our intuitive belief. ", underlining how India wants to make its own choices on the world stage.

As India grows economically and expands its capabilities, he said the country will be expected to step up for global good, while staying true to its roots as a "multi-millennia civilization."

He also highlighted ICWA's role in helping India navigate these challenges as it aims for a developed future by 2047.