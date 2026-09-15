S Jaishankar outlines 6 diplomatic priorities at ICWA silver jubilee
At the Silver Jubilee of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar laid out six big priorities shaping India's diplomacy: the consequences of India's rapid growth, the global flow of talent, embracing AI and smarter communication, building stronger ties with the Global South, celebrating India's ancient identity, and strategic autonomy.
Jaishankar says India wants independent choices
Jaishankar made it clear that "This is in our DNA. This is actually our mindset; it's our intuitive belief. ", underlining how India wants to make its own choices on the world stage.
As India grows economically and expands its capabilities, he said the country will be expected to step up for global good, while staying true to its roots as a "multi-millennia civilization."
He also highlighted ICWA's role in helping India navigate these challenges as it aims for a developed future by 2047.