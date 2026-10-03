S Jaishankar: Over half of India's crude imports from Russia
India
At a recent meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out just how much India depends on Russian oil (over half of our crude imports come from Russia).
He emphasized that keeping strong relations with Moscow is key for India's energy needs, especially as the Ukraine conflict continues to affect global supplies, and new US tariffs could shake things up.
India balances energy security and diplomacy
The committee also talked about India's efforts to promote peace between Russia and Ukraine, with PM Modi reaching out to both sides.
Jaishankar highlighted that India is trying to balance its energy security with its global responsibilities, a tricky spot as world politics and trade rules keep shifting.