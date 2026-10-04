S Jaishankar says India can rise globally within 5-10yrs
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told leaders at the Munich Leaders Meeting in New Delhi that India has the potential to move rapidly up the global power hierarchy over the next five to 10 years.
He pointed to India's demographic profile and new opportunities as key drivers for strong economic growth, and hinted that India might chart its own path instead of following old models of development.
The meeting brought together global experts to discuss big-picture issues like security and shifting power dynamics.
S Jaishankar: India charts own path
Jaishankar also talked about how countries like India (often called "middle powers") are finding their own ways to grow, sometimes faster than expected.
He made it clear that while the US and China still hold a lot of sway globally, India stands out among emerging nations with its unique approach and momentum.