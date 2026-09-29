S Jaishankar says India China ties warming after border progress
India
India's relationship with China is finally warming up again, thanks to recent progress in resolving those long-standing border issues.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that things were pretty tense after the 2020 standoff, which froze official talks and travel, even though trade kept going.
Now, both countries are seeing the perks of working things out directly instead of relying on outside help.
S Jaishankar: ties boost India's standing
Jaishankar also pointed out that better India-China relations boost India's standing on the world stage, something he said was noticed at big events like the recent U.N. General Assembly week.
The takeaway? Keeping stable ties with neighbors isn't just good for peace; it also helps India be more independent and influential worldwide.