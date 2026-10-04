S Jaishankar says India never signed NPT in Munich meeting
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar just set the record straight on India's nuclear policy at the Munich Leaders Meeting.
He pointed out that, unlike Iran, India never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), so it isn't bound by its rules, while Iran has to stick to certain obligations.
This comes as West Asia faces growing turmoil, especially with the escalating West Asia conflict.
Jaishankar urges India steady energy flows
Jaishankar also flagged how these tensions could hit India hard, since India imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements and is primarily dependent on that part of the world; any disruption means pricier fuel and rising inflation back home.
He urged for steady energy supplies and respect for international law to keep trade flowing smoothly.
With US sanctions on Iran and regional instability, he said a restoration of that uninterrupted flow of energy, trade, and mobility is in consonance with international law.