S. Jaishankar says India's progress demands sharper thinking and responsibility
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar says India's progress isn't just about stats: it's about stepping up globally.
At the Indian Council of World Affairs's Silver Jubilee, he shared that India's rising influence means more responsibility and a need for sharper thinking.
As he put it, this growth will help India's "our relevance to key global debates."
Jaishankar points to 6 diplomatic challenges
Jaishankar pointed out that Indian diplomacy faces six big challenges in the years ahead.
He emphasized that being prepared and staying intellectually engaged will be crucial as India takes on a bigger role worldwide.