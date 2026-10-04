S Jaishankar says Iran conflict threatens global energy and trade
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the ongoing conflict in Iran is causing serious jitters for global energy and trade.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he pointed out that rising oil prices, now over $100 a barrel, show just how shaky things have become worldwide.
Jaishankar says India not signed NPT
Jaishankar also highlighted that India has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying, "India was a country that did not sign the NPT (Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) and reserved its rights."
This came up at the 62nd Munich Security Conference on the Iran issue.
The takeaway: India is watching these global tensions closely but has its own approach to international agreements.