S Jaishankar says US deported 414 Indians Jan-Mar 2026
India
Between January and March 2026, the US sent back 414 Indian nationals, the highest number from any country in that timeframe, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
European nations deported fewer people, with the UK and Cyprus topping their list at 57 and 53.
MEA flags over 3,500 unregistered agents
Deportations from the US and Europe hit a combined total of 588 in just three months.
The Ministry of External Affairs has flagged over 3,500 unregistered agents for fake job offers on its eMigrate portal.
To help out, the ministry runs awareness programs and offers legal aid through the Indian Community Welfare Fund, plus state governments work to reintegrate deported individuals.