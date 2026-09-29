S Jaishankar says world faces '4F' crisis in New York
India
India's External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke at the Asia Society during UN High-Level Week in New York that the world is facing a "4F" crisis: food, fuel, fertilizer, and finance.
He pointed out that two major ongoing conflicts and the situation in the Middle East or West Asia remains very difficult are making things worse, and supply chain vulnerabilities are growing.
Jaishankar urges cooperation on '4F' crisis
Jaishankar urged countries to team up and find real solutions, saying these problems can't be solved alone.
With a large part of the world facing the 4F crisis, he reminded everyone: the "indivisibility" of the global landscape required a cohesive outlook.