S Jaishankar to address UNGA September 26 in New York
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.
He'll join world leaders in New York as they discuss big issues like global conflicts, climate change, and a major leadership shift at the U.N.
Jaishankar's speech is scheduled for the afternoon session. The General Debate kicks off September 22, with Brazil and US President Donald Trump opening.
UNGA session led by Khalilur Rahman
This 81st U.N. General Assembly session, led by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, will focus on challenges like the U.S.-Israel conflict's impact on developing countries, nuclear disarmament, rising sea levels, and pandemic readiness.
It's also a historic moment: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wraps up his final term this year and there's talk that his successor could be the first woman to ever lead the U.N. in its 81-year-old body.