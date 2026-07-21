S Jaishankar to attend Quad and ASEAN meetings in Manila
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to join the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Manila on July 22-23, 2026.
This is the second Quad gathering in almost two months, following talks in New Delhi.
While in Manila, Jaishankar will also take part in major ASEAN events like the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summit meetings.
Quad projects target China's Indo-Pacific presence
Jaishankar's trip highlights India's push to strengthen ties with ASEAN, especially during this Year of Maritime Cooperation.
At the last Quad meeting, members launched projects on energy security and maritime surveillance, mainly to address concerns about China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific.
The next big Quad Leaders's Summit date is still up in the air.