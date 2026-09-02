S Jaishankar to visit Ukraine and Poland September 3-5
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Ukraine and Poland from September 3-5, just as worries grow about the Russia-Ukraine conflict getting worse.
Announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, his trip follows recent talks with Russian leaders in Bishkek and comes right before President Putin's scheduled visit to India for the BRICS summit.
Meetings to strengthen bilateral ties
Jaishankar will meet top officials in both countries to strengthen ties and discuss regional issues that matter to India.
The agenda includes boosting cooperation, sharing perspectives on current events, and could also figure in talks on reports of attacks on Indian seafarers in the Black Sea, an issue linked to the ongoing war.