S Jaishankar travels to New York for UNGA 81 debate

On his way, Jaishankar met Indian Ambassador Mridul Kumar in Zurich to catch up on recent India-Switzerland ties.

His trip lines up with major discussions at the U.N. on issues like climate change and conflicts.

It's also a milestone session: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is attending his final U.N. General Assembly as Secretary-General, with his tenure set to conclude later this year after years of urging countries to keep talking and work together.