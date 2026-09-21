S Jaishankar travels to New York for UNGA 81 debate
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is off to New York for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28 at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
This year's big theme is "Restoring trust, managing transformation," with leaders coming together to tackle global challenges and push for more international teamwork.
Jaishankar meets Mridul Kumar in Zurich
On his way, Jaishankar met Indian Ambassador Mridul Kumar in Zurich to catch up on recent India-Switzerland ties.
His trip lines up with major discussions at the U.N. on issues like climate change and conflicts.
It's also a milestone session: U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is attending his final U.N. General Assembly as Secretary-General, with his tenure set to conclude later this year after years of urging countries to keep talking and work together.