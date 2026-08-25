S Jaishankar urges action on $50B India Russia trade deficit
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is urging both countries to fix a huge trade gap: India now imports way more from Russia (mostly oil) than it exports, leading to over $50 billion deficit.
At a major meeting in Moscow, he called addressing this imbalance "one of our foremost priorities" and said it was time for action.
Jaishankar targets $100B trade by 2030
Jaishankar laid out some fixes: make it easier for Indian goods to enter Russia, cut down on trade barriers, and improve how payments work between the two countries.
He also wants India and Russia to team up more in energy, skills, and business so they can hit a $100 billion trade target by 2030.
He called for closer engagement with businesses.