S Jaishankar urges ASEAN in Manila to secure maritime trade
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with ASEAN foreign ministers in Manila, urging everyone to team up on big issues like energy, food, and health security.
He emphasized how vital smooth maritime trade is for everyone's prosperity, warning that any disruptions could bring bigger risks.
Jaishankar also called for sticking to international laws, especially with 2026 named the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.
Philippines takes ASEAN chair 2026
The Philippines just took over as ASEAN chair for 2026, with a focus on peace, security, economic integration, and going digital.
Both India and ASEAN are looking to boost cooperation in trade, technology, sustainability, talent movement, and connectivity, basically aiming to stay strong together in a pretty unpredictable world.