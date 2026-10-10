S Jaishankar urges Security Council seats for India and Africa
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is pushing for a more inclusive U.N. Security Council, saying both India and Africa deserve a real seat at the table.
Speaking in Ethiopia, he called out the current system for overlooking these regions and added, "Africa should be represented fairly in both categories of UN Security Council membership."
India now Africa's 4th-biggest trading partner
Jaishankar also highlighted how India is now Africa's fourth-biggest trading partner, with more than 220 projects helping improve infrastructure and services across the continent.
He encouraged more Indian investment to boost Africa's growth and self-reliance.
With trade between the two nearing $100 billion, his visit underlined hopes for a more balanced global order built on shared progress.