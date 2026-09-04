S Jaishankar visits Poland to discuss Ukraine, trade, IMEC
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stopped by Poland to strengthen ties and talk about some big issues.
He met Polish President Karol Nawrocki to discuss the ongoing Ukraine war, emphasizing that "endless war must give way to an end to war" because every extra day brings more loss.
They also chatted about boosting trade, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and G-20 matters.
Jaishankar highlights Poland role in FTA
Jaishankar sat down with Poland's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, focusing on plans for trade, technology, including semiconductors, defense, and energy.
He highlighted how important Poland is for India-EU relations, especially when it comes to a free trade agreement.
Before wrapping up his trip, he met with Polish lawmakers to share perspectives on building a contemporary India-Poland relationship.