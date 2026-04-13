S Jaishankar visits UAE to strengthen energy and trade ties
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar stopped by the United Arab Emirates on April 11, 2026, aiming to strengthen ties with this key Gulf partner.
He caught up with President Mohamed Bin Zayed and Crown Prince Hamdan Mohammed, focusing on energy and trade, two big areas for both countries.
Jaishankar thanks UAE Indian community leaders
Jaishankar also made sure the Indian community in the U.A.E. felt heard, thanking local leaders for their support during recent tensions.
Wrapping up after the Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, his visit highlighted India's push for open talks and closer teamwork with important friends in the region.