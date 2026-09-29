S Jaishankar warns US Pakistan cross-border terrorism strains ties
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just called out the US for not fully understanding how much cross-border terrorism from Pakistan worries India.
Speaking in New York, he made it clear that when a partner does not fully appreciate such a big concern, it strains the relationship.
His message: ignoring these threats isn't just frustrating: it can actually impact India-US ties.
Trade complications as terrorism concerns overlooked
Jaishankar's comments come as India and the US are facing trade complications.
Still, he pointed out that India's unique experience with terrorism is often overlooked by the US even though both countries share big-picture goals.
The takeaway: for this partnership to really work, both sides need to listen and understand what matters most to each other.