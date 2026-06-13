S Jaishankar's retort sparks laughter at Finland press conference

Candid Finland moments overshadow policy discussions

Clips of the exchange quickly went viral, with people online praising Jaishankar's wit.

The visit also saw UAE's Lana Nusseibeh joke about West Asia being "It's been a really quiet time in my part of the world," prompting Jaishankar to reply, "That's why you came here to Finland," sparking more laughs.

While serious topics like energy security and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed, these candid moments definitely stole the spotlight for many watching.