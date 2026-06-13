S Jaishankar's retort sparks laughter at Finland press conference
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar brought some unexpected humor to his Finland visit.
During a joint press conference, Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen joked about how many agreements the two countries had signed.
Jaishankar, with a smile, shot back, "You're not supposed to say that," catching Valtonen off guard and making everyone laugh.
Candid Finland moments overshadow policy discussions
Clips of the exchange quickly went viral, with people online praising Jaishankar's wit.
The visit also saw UAE's Lana Nusseibeh joke about West Asia being "It's been a really quiet time in my part of the world," prompting Jaishankar to reply, "That's why you came here to Finland," sparking more laughs.
While serious topics like energy security and the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed, these candid moments definitely stole the spotlight for many watching.