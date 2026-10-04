S Krithik and M Priyadarshan died on Chittoor Cuddalore Highway
India
Two Chennai college students, S Krithik and M Priyadarshan, both 20, died in a road accident on the Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway in Tiruvannamalai district Sunday.
They were heading home from Parvathamalai Temple when their bike hit a median.
S Krithik reportedly swerved, police probe
Krithik reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle, causing both to be thrown off the bike.
Passers-by rushed them to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vandavasi, where they were declared brought dead.
Police have registered a case and are investigating.