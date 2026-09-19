S Parthasarathy drowns in Cauvery near Tiruchi, body found Oyyamari
India
A 17-year-old boy, S Parthasarathy, tragically drowned in the Cauvery River near Tiruchi after being pulled in by the flow of water while bathing with two friends on Friday.
While locals managed to save his friends, Parthasarathy couldn't be found until his body was found at Oyyamari in Tiruchi on Saturday afternoon.
Police confirm S Parthasarathy identity
Police confirmed Parthasarathy's identity on Saturday.
The incident is a tough reminder of how unpredictable rivers can be and why it's important to stay cautious around water, even when just hanging out with friends.