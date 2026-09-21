Sabarimala Ayyappa temple faces aravana shortage, 1 tin limit enforced

Devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple are facing an Aravana shortage, with just over 5,000 tins left for around 17,000 devotees expected at the temple before it closes at 10pm on Monday.

To manage the crunch, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has limited everyone to one tin each, leading to long queues and some disappointment.

The shortage happened after the Aravana plant had to pause for maintenance just ahead of the opening of the hill shrine for the five day monthly puja on September 16.