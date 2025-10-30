Next Article
Sabarimala gold theft case: Main accused sent to judicial custody
Unnikrishnan Potti, the main person accused of stealing gold from Sabarimala temple idols, has been sent to judicial custody after questioning by the Special Investigation Team.
He told the court he had health concerns, and the judge assured him proper medical care would be arranged while he's in Thiruvananthapuram Special Jail.
Accused sold stolen gold to a jeweler
Potti admitted to selling the stolen gold—about 608gm—to a jeweler in Karnataka. The recovered gold was shown in court this week.
Another key figure, former temple officer B Murari Babu, is also being held as investigations continue. The next hearing is set for Monday.