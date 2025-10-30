Sabarimala gold theft case: Main accused sent to judicial custody India Oct 30, 2025

Unnikrishnan Potti, the main person accused of stealing gold from Sabarimala temple idols, has been sent to judicial custody after questioning by the Special Investigation Team.

He told the court he had health concerns, and the judge assured him proper medical care would be arranged while he's in Thiruvananthapuram Special Jail.