Sabarimala opens 5pm today, 80,000 daily cap from Tuesday
Sabarimala Temple is set to open its doors at 5pm today for its big pilgrimage season, but things are a bit different this year: only 80,000 pilgrims are allowed each day from Tuesday onwards to keep things safe and organized.
On day one alone, about 30,000 devotees have already secured slots for darshan on the opening day alone.
Most slots (60,000) can be booked online through a virtual queue, while 10,000 more are available at Nilakkal for those booking in person.
Sabarimala rituals, Makaravilakku, traffic controls
Temple rituals start bright and early at 3am and go until 11am then pick up again after the afternoon puja until 11pm.
The season wraps up on January 20 after the big Makaravilakku festival on January 14.
To help everyone stay safe (especially with some rainy weather in the forecast), organizers have set up extra facilities and traffic controls throughout the pilgrimage period.