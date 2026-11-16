Sabarimala opens 5pm today, 80,000 daily cap from Tuesday

Sabarimala Temple is set to open its doors at 5pm today for its big pilgrimage season, but things are a bit different this year: only 80,000 pilgrims are allowed each day from Tuesday onwards to keep things safe and organized.

On day one alone, about 30,000 devotees have already secured slots for darshan on the opening day alone.

Most slots (60,000) can be booked online through a virtual queue, while 10,000 more are available at Nilakkal for those booking in person.