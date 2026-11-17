Sabarimala pilgrimage begins with melsanthi Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri leading
The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple kicked off its annual pilgrimage season today, welcoming thousands of devotees right from the early hours.
Rituals began at 3am led by newly appointed Melsanthi Areekkara Subramanian Sankaran Namboothiri.
By midday, about 25,000 pilgrims had reached the shrine, and another 60,000 secured spots through the virtual queue.
Police urge punctuality, Devaswom launches sadya
The police have urged pilgrims with virtual queue bookings to arrive on time to keep things running smoothly: crowd management is a big focus this season.
On the food front, the Travancore Devaswom Board has rolled out a fresh menu with traditional sadya lunches and more breakfast options.
Plus, there's extra attention on food safety at the massive dining hall, thanks to new CCTV cameras keeping an eye on hygiene.