Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations running late while roads and sanitation lag
India
With barely two months left for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, preparations are running late.
Roads need work and sanitation upgrades aren't done yet.
Both Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff and devotee groups are pushing for things to speed up so everything's ready in time.
TDB plans 300 toilets, AI delayed
The TDB says it is on track, planning to add 300 new toilets and bring in better cleaning technology.
However, its AI crowd-management system may take some time since it still needs due discussions with the police department.
Meanwhile, ongoing disputes between the state government and TDB, as well as slow funding, are making it even harder to get key projects finished before pilgrims arrive.