Sabarimala pilgrimage season threatened by KWA and TDB tariff dispute

This year's Sabarimala pilgrimage season might hit a snag because Kerala's Water Authority (KWA) and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) cannot agree on water charges.

TDB is asking for a special tariff, but KWA says that is not workable and wants to stick with the current ₹54.1 per 1,000-liter rate.

With no deal in sight, there is real concern about keeping water flowing for pilgrims.