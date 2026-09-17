Sabarimala pilgrimage season threatened by KWA and TDB tariff dispute
This year's Sabarimala pilgrimage season might hit a snag because Kerala's Water Authority (KWA) and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) cannot agree on water charges.
TDB is asking for a special tariff, but KWA says that is not workable and wants to stick with the current ₹54.1 per 1,000-liter rate.
With no deal in sight, there is real concern about keeping water flowing for pilgrims.
Kerala HC orders repair meeting
The Kerala High Court has stepped up, directing the State government to convene a meeting within a week to resolve the responsibility for repairing and reconstructing the civil structures housing key booster stations, costing about ₹3.86 crore, to keep water running during the busy season.
Supplying Sabarimala is not easy: pipelines run through wildlife reserves, and treatment plants have to work nonstop just to meet demand.
Until KWA and TDB sort things out, the fate of this massive annual event hangs in the balance.