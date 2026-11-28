The head priest at Sabarimala, Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri, is urging pilgrims to stop tossing clothes into the Pampa River.

He says the river is as sacred as the Ganga and deserves respect, saying, "The Pampa river is like Mother Ganga. It is revered as Pampa Matha, and the river is associated with the concept of motherhood."

Keeping it clean isn't just about tradition; it's about preserving something truly meaningful for everyone visiting.