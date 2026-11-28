Sabarimala priest urges respect for Pampa river, stop tossing clothes
The head priest at Sabarimala, Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri, is urging pilgrims to stop tossing clothes into the Pampa River.
He says the river is as sacred as the Ganga and deserves respect, saying, "The Pampa river is like Mother Ganga. It is revered as Pampa Matha, and the river is associated with the concept of motherhood."
Keeping it clean isn't just about tradition; it's about preserving something truly meaningful for everyone visiting.
Authorities impose Pampa river fines ₹5,000
To tackle pollution during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season, authorities had decided to impose an on-the-spot fine of up to ₹5,000 on those found dumping used clothes and waste into the Pampa river.
The priest also reminded everyone to follow guidelines from temple officials and police, not to pack plastic articles in their irumudikettu, to help protect both the river and Lord Ayyappa's sacred grounds.