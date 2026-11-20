Sabarimala rolls out multilingual signboards, 1-way routes for Mandalam pilgrimage
Sabarimala is rolling out new multilingual signboards and one-way routes to help manage the huge Mandalam pilgrimage crowds, especially around the busy Appam and Aravana counters.
The goal is to make moving around smoother for everyone, no matter what language they speak.
Valiya nada screens, 4-language pricing, sanitation
Digital screens at Valiya Nada Pandal will now share helpful messages in several languages.
Shops near the temple must clearly display prices in four languages, making things fairer and less confusing.
On top of that, extra workers are being brought in for sanitation, with efforts underway to keep pathways clean and plastic-free during the rush.