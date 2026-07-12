Sabarimala SIT and Tirumala CID probes over mishandled donations

Sabarimala forgery charges Tirumala donation misuse

At Sabarimala, a 2025 check against a 2019 renovation uncovered a 4.5-kg gold shortage, and a 2025 audit found irregular records, leading to forgery charges against seven officials and contractors.

Over at Tirumala, an employee was caught using stolen donations for real estate deals; even after he donated properties back worth ₹40 crore, his case was reopened (following a journalist's petition) before a whistleblower's mysterious death occurred during the investigation.

All this highlights the urgent need for better safeguards around temple funds.