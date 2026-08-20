Sabarkantha police arrest 5 over alleged infant sale for ₹1.5L
India
Five people in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, have been arrested after allegedly attempting to sell a one-month-old baby girl for ₹1.5 lakh.
Police stopped the group on the Idar-Himmatnagar highway before the deal could go through, thanks to a tip-off received by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit.
Probe uncovers trafficking ring involving relatives
Turns out, this wasn't just a one-off case. The investigation revealed a wider trafficking ring. The baby's own relatives were involved, working with middlemen and planning to sell her to a buyer from Mumbai named Kavita.
Two suspects are still on the run, including a female middleman who is suspected of having previously sold around 12 children in different cities.
Police are continuing their search to bring everyone involved to justice.