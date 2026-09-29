Sachin Waze granted bail in 2021 Antilia and Hiran cases
India
Former ex-cop Sachin Waze has been granted bail in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.
The special NIA court said there wasn't enough evidence to call it a terrorism case under the UAPA, mainly because there was no proof that the Ambani family actually felt threatened or changed their routine after the SUV with explosives was found near their home.
Judge: Mansukh Hiran death not terrorism
The judge pointed out that while Hiran's death was a homicide, it wasn't linked to terrorism and falls under regular criminal law.
The NIA said Waze was accused of being part of a "terrorist gang" who could tamper with evidence, but the court didn't find any proof of this and allowed bail after he posted a ₹1 lakh bond.