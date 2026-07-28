Saddam Hussain arrested July 20 in Nadir Shah murder probe
India
Saddam Hussain, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, was finally caught on July 20 after nearly two years on the run.
He is accused of helping carry out and cover up the 2024 murder of gym co-owner Nadir Shah in Delhi: a killing police say was all about extortion.
Hussain is now the 16th person arrested in this high-profile case.
Saddam Hussain arranged logistics, hid weapons
Hussain, once a children's clothing shop owner in Jafrabad, got pulled into the gang through a friend and later provided logistical support.
Police say he helped arrange logistics for the shooters and hid weapons.
So far, 15 others have also been arrested.