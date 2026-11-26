Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital in the Medical Records Section, Vikram, 39, and Arun, 22, were attacked near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover after a white Hyundai Creta allegedly came in contact with their silver-coloured Apache motorcycle near the flyover, triggering an argument.

The car's occupants responded with shocking violence, using a baseball bat and a hammer, leaving both men with head injuries.