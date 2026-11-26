Safdarjung Hospital contractual employees beaten near Sarai Kale Khan flyover
Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital in the Medical Records Section, Vikram, 39, and Arun, 22, were attacked near Sarai Kale Khan Flyover after a white Hyundai Creta allegedly came in contact with their silver-coloured Apache motorcycle near the flyover, triggering an argument.
The car's occupants responded with shocking violence, using a baseball bat and a hammer, leaving both men with head injuries.
FIR being registered, search ongoing
Police got the emergency call around 4:10pm and quickly took the injured pair to the trauma center.
An FIR is being registered, and investigators are working to track down those responsible for the assault.
The search for the attackers is ongoing as authorities piece together what happened.