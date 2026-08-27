Sagar Biswas missing after alleged Ganga jump following baby shower
India
Sagar Biswas, a YouTuber, went missing Thursday morning after allegedly jumping into the Ganga River at Nrisimhapur ferry ghat, just hours after celebrating his wife's traditional baby shower.
According to his brother-in-law Ajay Haldar, the two had been out riding around and drinking before stopping at the river for tea.
Ajay Haldar: Biswas jumped, search ongoing
Haldar shared that Biswas seemed "mentally disturbed" following an hour-long argument over phone calls that night.
Despite family trying to stop him, Biswas suddenly ran and jumped into the river; Haldar tried to help but couldn't hold on.
Locals and authorities have joined the search, but as of now, Biswas hasn't been found.