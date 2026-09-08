Saharanpur mosque claimed 150 years old demolished after eviction order

A mosque claimed to be 150 years old in Saharanpur was demolished on September 5, following a year-long legal tussle.

Officials said the move was based on an eviction order under a state law, but the recent court ruling didn't actually call for demolition.

The mosque management couldn't prove ownership: revenue records showed the land as collectorate property, electricity connection and municipal tax documents were rejected as proof of ownership, and the waqf papers had two different waqf numbers (451 and 452) and no khasra/survey number linking the mosque to the record, so their appeal was dismissed.

Interestingly, an old well found in the rubble might come up in future court discussions.